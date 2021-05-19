Left Menu

Mughal Road reopens partially after six months closure owing to heavy snowfall

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

The Mughal Road, linking Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu with south Kashmir's Shopian, was reopened for partial traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for nearly six months owing to heavy snowfall during the winter, officials said.

The road was thrown open for one-way traffic with over two dozen fruit-laden trucks allowed from Shopian towards Jammu, the officials said.

They said there was some delay in the reopening of the road due to the ongoing work at a few places, especially in the area of Peer Ki Gali which is still snow-bound.

On May 15, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration decided to open the Mughal road to facilitate the movement of trucks carrying fruits, and the seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Sinha, after detailed deliberations and inputs from various officers concerned.

The Lt Governor on Wednesday announced that the patients from Poonch and Rajouri, requiring treatment at Srinagar, can also travel by Mughal road.

"Keeping in view COVID pandemic & need for patients to get best possible treatment, Mughal road be also opened from tomorrow for those referred for medical treatment to Srinagar from Poonch and Rajouri districts…," the Office of the Lt Governor J-K said in a tweet.

Sinha directed the deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners to put a system in place to enable the smooth movement of the patients.

Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas along the Mughal road attract heavy snowfall during winters and usually gets closed in December every year.

