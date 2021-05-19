COVID: India Cements MD suggests to TN CM small working group

(EDS: RPT after changing figure in 2nd para) Chennai, May 19 (PTI): Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of India Cements Ltd N Srinivasan on Wednesday suggested to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin the formation of a small working group to look at the vaccination drive and other requirements in the wake of COVID-19 raging in the State.

The State today reported an all-time high of 34,875 new infections and 365 fatalties, pushing the overall caseload to 16,99,225 and the death toll to 18,734 till date.

Earlier in the day, Stalin held a meeting with industry captains at the Secretariat.

During his brief interaction with the Chief Minister Srinivasan said, ''You have able administrators. I suggest a small working group can be formed with officials and industry representatives to look at the vaccination drive and other requirements.'' ''The government can inform the group what is needed'', he said.

According to Health Minister M Subramanian, Stalin would formally inaugurate the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 years and 44 years on May 20.

The previous AIADMK government had rolled out the vaccination drive for people above the age of 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45 years on January 16.

Srinivasan, also the president of South India Cement Manufacturers Association, assured the Chief Minister of the cement industry's support to the government.

''We are prepared to convert occupational centres and other facilities in our factories into vaccination centres.

We will help in the vaccination of the rural people by providing space and workers,'' he said.

While addressing the industry leaders, Stalin urged the representatives to give priority to COVID-19 related requirements like oxygen concentrators, cryogenic tanks under their corporate social responsibility initiative in the State.

''I request you all to make your contribution to help people overcome the pandemic'', he had said.

