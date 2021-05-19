Remdesivir injections seized

The Aurangabad city police crime branch on Wednesday seized four Remdesivir injections which were being sold in black market.

Acting on a tip-off, police alongwith officials of the Food and Drug Administration laid a trap on the Railway Station road and intercepted a car.

Search of its passengers led to the recovery of four Remdesivir injections which are in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)