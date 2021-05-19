Left Menu

Emergent may be able to resume J&J COVID-19 shot production 'within days' -CEO

Emergent BioSolutions Inc could resume making Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "within days" of getting the regulatory go-ahead, but is still fixing the problems that ruined millions of doses in March, its chief executive said on Wednesday at a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:48 IST
Emergent may be able to resume J&J COVID-19 shot production 'within days' -CEO

Emergent BioSolutions Inc could resume making Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "within days" of getting the regulatory go-ahead, but is still fixing the problems that ruined millions of doses in March, its chief executive said on Wednesday at a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing. Emergent told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in recent weeks it may take until July to correct all of the problems at its manufacturing facility, including training staff and acquiring additional refrigerators, according to a private correspondence published by the Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

"As we articulated to the FDA... there are a number of steps that we suggested be implemented," Emergent CEO Robert Kramer said during the hearing. "We are very close to completing them, and I would expect that we will be in a position to resume production within a matter of days." The FDA halted production of J&J's vaccine at Emergent's Baltimore plant in April after an inspection flagged numerous serious quality control and sanitary issues.

The company contaminated millions of vaccine doses during multiple incidents in 2020 and 2021, the memo said. Emergent shares were down 3%, while J&J shares were off slightly.

Kramer said it was his understanding that there are 100 million doses of J&J's one-shot vaccine ready for FDA review and that regulators began the review process more than a week ago. Emergent Executive Chairman Fuad El-Hibri was repeatedly questioned at the hearing about his ties to the Trump administration. An official under former President Donald Trump who oversaw the U.S. government's vaccine deal with Emergent had previously received consulting fees from the company, the U.S. House memo said.

El-Hibri said it was "simply not true" that his relationship with Trump official Robert Kadlec influenced the U.S. government's contract award. Kramer said at the hearing that he "can't specifically comment" on the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that were ruined at the Baltimore facility.

In March he said material for 15 million J&J doses was ruined. He also said "a number" of batches of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were ruined in early production ramp ups. It is unclear whether Emergent can begin manufacturing more COVID-19 vaccine before correcting all the issues flagged by U.S. regulators.

'DESTROYING MILLIONS OF VACCINE DOSES' Emergent had not previously disclosed a timeline for resuming vaccine production. In a late April investor call, Kramer said he is "hopeful that we can soon return to producing tens of millions of doses per month."

Staff working for the government's Operation Warp Speed program in June 2020 flagged "significant" personnel issues at Emergent's Maryland plant, including that "the staffing plans presented seem inadequate" to produce three products, according to a draft report cited in the memo. The report said recent audits, including one by the FDA, "highlighted the need for extensive training of personnel."

The memo also said Emergent executives gave themselves millions of dollars in bonuses in 2020 despite knowing that their facilities were ruining batches of COVID-19 vaccines. J&J's vaccine was contaminated with ingredients from AstraZeneca's shot, which was also being produced at the plant at the time. Production of AstraZeneca's vaccine was subsequently moved elsewhere and manufacture of J&J's vaccine was halted there after the FDA inspection.

"At the same time that the company was destroying millions of vaccine doses... its executives were cashing out," said U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat. Kramer said the U.S. government contracted with Emergent in 2012 to help it prepare for public health emergencies, but failed to provide the financial support needed to boost capacity ahead of the pandemic.

U.S. government funding "persistently fell short of what was needed to reach full operating potential," Kramer said in his opening remarks to the Congressional committee. "As a result, at the end of 2019, (the Baltimore plant) had roughly 100 employees," and was less than a year away from being charged with making millions of COVID-19 shots, the CEO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: Gujarat govt to give Rs 4 lakh each to kin of dead

The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae that ravaged coastal areas of the state.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who mad...

Saudi Arabia: Residents show vaccination proof

Saudi Arabia says starting in August, residents must show proof of vaccination to enter government offices, use public transportation, attend schools and other activities.The move is the first by the kingdom to tie the economic reopening to...

CID records cop's statement over his charges against Param Bir

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department CID on Wednesday recorded the statement of police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge here in connection with the allegations levelled by him against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, ...

3 held for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur UP, May 19 PTI Three men were arrested here for the alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders to the family members of COVID-19 patients, police said on Wednesday.Jitendra Vishwakarma, Siddharth Yadav and Roshan Singh were selli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021