PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 20

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 06:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 06:16 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British Steel's Chinese owner sets sights on Gupta's UK plants https://on.ft.com/3v5eIsO - EU's anti-fraud tsar braced for pandemic recovery fund challenge https://on.ft.com/3414k9z

- U.S. targets 'stable, predictable' ties with Russia https://on.ft.com/33WpplC - Bitcoin gyrates on fears of regulatory crackdown https://on.ft.com/3ox1McJ

Overview - The Chinese owner of British Steel is interested in buying Sanjeev Gupta's UK steel plants, setting up a potential geopolitical dilemma for Boris Johnson's government.

- The EU's first anti-fraud prosecutor has warned her organisation will face a "lot of troubles" as it gears up to police corruption around the bloc's 800 billion euros ($974.08 billion) pandemic recovery fund bonanza. - Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, said he hoped that Moscow and Washington could build "stable, predictable" ties to make the world "a safer more secure place" after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.

- Cryptocurrency markets swung in chaotic trading and related stocks were hit after Chinese regulators signalled a crackdown on the use of digital coins, which have soared in price this year. ($1 = 0.8213 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

