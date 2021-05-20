Left Menu

Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens "sitting ducks"

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has so far rejected those requests, citing the emergence of new variants overseas. Qantas on Thursday said Australia should open its borders once the vaccine rollout is complete, with the airlines aligning the resumption of its international flights based on the country's immunisation drive.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 08:09 IST
Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens "sitting ducks"

Australia's peak medical body on Thursday warned the country's residents were "sitting ducks" for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country's success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to roll out a more effective advertising campaign. "Seeing what is happening overseas where there is a tsunami of COVID and also the development of variants, we're sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50," AMA Vice President Chris Moy told ABC Radio.

Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 to mostly non-citizens and permanent residents, helping keep COVID-19 cases relatively low. It has recorded just under 30,000 cases and 910 deaths. However, it has reported a spate of small infection outbreaks in recent months linked to health security breaches at hotels where returning travellers are required to serve a two-week quarantine period.

The AMA said vaccine hesitancy increases the risks of those breaches. Australia's federal government budget assumes vaccination of the country's 20 million adult population will be completed by the end of year. The rollout has speeded up in recent weeks - around a third of the 3.3 million doses administered so far were given in the last three weeks - but remains behind many other developed nations.

Industries hit by the pandemic have been pressing the federal government to fast track border reopening plans from the current schedule of the middle of next year. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has so far rejected those requests, citing the emergence of new variants overseas.

Qantas on Thursday said Australia should open its borders once the vaccine rollout is complete, with the airlines aligning the resumption of its international flights based on the country's immunisation drive. A report in the Guardian newspaper said the global airline industry body IATA is in talks with the Australian government about a new digital certificate that could unlock quarantine-free overseas travel for vaccinated Australians.

Morrison's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Guardian report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Ladakh reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 16,918, the Union Territorys health department informed on Thursday. According to the health departments data, out of the total fresh cases, 124 cases were reported from ...

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO

Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, told employees of the Chinese technology giant in a memo that he will step down as chief executive and be succeeded by human resource chief Liang Rubo, the company disclosed on Thursday. The ...

Estimated 4,000-6,000 refugees from Myanmar sought safety in India: UN

An estimated 4,000 to 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have sought safety in India, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said, as the world body voiced concern over the rising levels of displacement of people since the military coup in the countr...

New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

New York State Police conducted a search at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren as part of a criminal investigation, the police said late on Wednesday. A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021