Left Menu

Maha: Online system for aid to auto drivers to open on May 22

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:03 IST
Maha: Online system for aid to auto drivers to open on May 22

The Maharashtra transport department will start from May 22 an online system for providing a relief of Rs 1,500 each to auto-rickshaw drivers as part of curbs in place to check the spread of COVID-19.

With the roll out of the online facility, this one- time relief will be immediately credited to the bank accounts of the auto-rickshaw drivers whose Aadhaar card numbers are linked to their accounts, the transport department said in a release on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government last month announced a package of Rs 107 crore for the state's 7.15 lakh auto- rickshaw drivers under which each of them would get Rs 1,500 as relief for the restrictions enforced to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The government had also said the money, which would be to tide over loss of income during this period, will be transferred online to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through a system which is being developed for the purpose.

The system will have various details of the drivers, including their licence and vehicle numbers, it had said.

On Wednesday, the transport department said the ICICI bank has developed the system for disbursement of the relief amount.

''Fund transfer will happen immediately on verification of beneficiaries online,'' transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane said.

Representatives of auto-rickshaw driver unions will be given a presentation about this on Friday, the release said.

The Maharashtra government had imposed the lockdown- like restrictions in the state on April 5 and recently extended them till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the state reported 34,031 new COVID-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 54,67,537, while 594 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 84,371, as per official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Space startup Astra signs first commercial launch contract, boosts rocket capacityBillionaire-backed space transport startup Astra, which aims to go public before July in a 2.1 billion b...

Hong Kong court denies jury trial to first person charged under national security law

The first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong will face a trial without jury, the citys High Court ruled on Thursday, in a landmark decision which marks a departure from the global financial hubs common law tradition...

Amulya Mica and Harbhajan Singh Coming Together Again to Launch Visually Perfect 1mm Laminates Collection

India Amulya Mica, a leading manufacturer of decorative laminates, plywood, and WPC boards after the successful launch of Imperial Premium Laminate Collection with Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh are coming with a visually perfect 1mm l...

Maha: FIR against Sharjeel Usmani over 'objectionable' tweets

Police have registered an FIR against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtras Jalna district for allegedly posting some objectionable tweets, a police official said on Thursday.The complainant, Ambada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021