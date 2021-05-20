Tanla delivers record breaking 20-21, operating profit jumps 134%

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2021 in comparison with the same periods of the previous financial year. Key Metrics: Fourth Quarter

* Revenue was Rs648.56 crore, and increased by 24 per cent * Operating profit was Rs134.04 crore, and increased by 129 per cent

* Net Profit was Rs 102.54 crore * Earnings per share was Rs 7.54

Key Metrics: Full year 20-21 * Revenue was Rs 2,341.47 crore, and increased by 21 per cent

* Operating profit was Rs 433.46 crore, and increased by 134 per cent * Net Profit was Rs 356.14 crore

* Cash conversion (operating cash flow to operating profit) was at 129 per cent * Cash & Cash Equivalents was Rs 584.14 crore, up from Rs 200.57 crore

* Earnings per share was Rs 25.27 Final dividend of 100 per cent has been recommended by the board subject to shareholders' approval. Total dividend for the year would be 200 per cent including the interim dividend paid.

For the year, Tanla would have returned Rs 193.27 Crore to shareholders through a combination of share buyback, interim dividend, proposed final dividend and applicable taxes. "We delivered another fantastic quarter to cap a record breaking 20-21 across all key parameters, with Rs 2300 plus crore in full year revenue. These stellar results continue to demonstrate Tanla's strong platform and enterprise offerings, our focus on customer success, and commitment to enable their communication needs," said Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited.

"Tanla is powering digital communications for the world's largest vaccination drive by converting vaccines to vaccinations. Despite a raging pandemic, our team members displayed remarkable strength of character and proved that success can be achieved even in this adversity," said Uday Reddy. "As part of our ESG initiative, Tanla will target to become carbon neutral by 2025," Uday Reddy further added.

Financial Highlights The financial year 20-21 was India's largest CPaaS provider's best performing year so far with quarterly and full year revenues touching a spectacular high.

On a year-on-year basis, revenues grew 24 per cent to Rs 648.56 crore during the fourth quarter with the full-year revenue breaching the Rs 2,000 crore mark for the first time since inception standing at Rs 2,341.47 crore, increasing by 21 per cent. Expanded profits - The Operating profit for the quarter more than doubled to Rs 134.04 crore in comparison with last year's Q4 figures. Tanla generated an annual Operating profit of Rs 433.46 crore with the Operating profit margin for the year increasing to 19 per cent from 10 per cent. Cash conversion (Operating cash flow to operating profit) at 129 per cent.

Net profit for Q4 was at Rs 102.54 crore. The full year net profit was at Rs 356.14 crore. Tanla and all its subsidiaries continue to remain debt free with surplus cash reserves.

Business Highlights Products & Platforms

* Wisely, launched in January this year continues to disrupt the CPaaS ecosystem and is handling over 7.9 billion transactions till date for leading enterprises in India providing data security & data privacy for the end users. * Trubloq, the DLT platform built to enforce the TRAI regulation saw massive adoption of the blockchain-based solution. We added 5,374 enterprises to the platform in Q4, bringing the total to 33,710 in 20-21. Trubloq has scrubbed 158 billion transactions since its commercial launch in September 2020 for some of the biggest enterprises across industries.

Total Enterprise Wins - Quarter & Full Year Tanla's growth in business for the quarter was propelled by 68 new customer wins. Tanla and its subsidiaries also added a total of 259 customers during the year that bolstered the company's revenues by Rs 95 crore.

Responding to Covid The company is prioritizing employee well-being, health, and safety and is continuously taking extensive measures to offer timely support and care. A dedicated WhatsApp chatbot has been created as a helpline for all employees and many People First Initiatives have been taken:

* Tanla Aid has been setup to help employees with medical assistance, financial & emotional support as needed. * Work from Home - Most employees have been asked to work from home and all steps to ensure continued service delivery to the clients are in place.

* Recuperation Leave - A 30-day leave has been granted to employees who have battled Covid for rest and recuperation. Employees can also avail a five-day leave as caregivers to assist family members recover from the pandemic. * Remote Working Assistance - An allowance to set up an ergonomic home office and stable infrastructure for making these spaces more conducive was extended to every employee.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) To better execute on Tanla's mission, we focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. A key initiative approved by the ESG council is to become carbon neutral by 2025.

