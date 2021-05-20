Left Menu

Hyd startup Skyroot raises $11 Mn Series A funding; Looks at $ 40 Mn more

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:40 IST
Hyd startup Skyroot raises $11 Mn Series A funding; Looks at $ 40 Mn more

Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI): Skyroot Aerospace, whichis into building privatespace launch vehicles,on Thursday said it raised USD 11 million Series A funding from investors led by Greenko Group founders Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli.

According to a press release issued by the city-based startup, the funding also saw participation from public listed entity Solar Group, a major Space and Defence supplier, Former-Whatsapp CBO Neeraj Arora, existing investor Mukesh Bansal (founder of Myntra and CureFit), Worldquant Ventures, Graph Ventures, Sutton Capital, Vedanshu Investments, and few angels.

Naga Bharath Daka, Co-Founder and COO of Skyroot, said the firm started bookings for launches starting from mid next year and is actively engaging global customers.

''We intend to raise USD 40 million more to fund our aggressive growth plans over the next few years,'' Daka said.

This is so far the largest investment in the Indian Space Startup Scene after the Indian cabinet approved private sector participation in Space activities, the release said.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot, said, ''We are proud to be backed by visionary Entrepreneurs who built industry leading businesses and share our passion for democratising access to Space. We are excited to work with them in building Skyroot into a leading Space player globally.'' Anil, Mahesh and Solar Group, will be joining Skyroot's Board of Directors, it said.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tauktae: Govt appoints inquiry committee to probe stranding, drifting of vessels

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday constituted a 3-member High-Level Committee to inquire into the incident of several vessels drifting into the sea due to the Cyclone Tauktae. The committee has been asked to submit its ...

Hong Kong court denies jury trial to first person charged under national security law

The first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong will face a trial without a jury, the citys High Court ruled on Thursday, in a landmark decision that marks a departure from the global financial hubs common law traditio...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Vietnam to set up 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fundVietnam plans to set up a 25.2 trillion dong 1.1 billion fund to acquire 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for its population, the Mini...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,298 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,298 to 3,626,393, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 237 to 86,902, the tally showed. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021