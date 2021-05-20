Left Menu

Asian shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

Stocks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Japans government reported that exports rose 38 per cent in April from a year earlier while imports climbed nearly 13 per cent, indicating a recovery in overseas demand even as the country weathers its worst bout of coronavirus outbreaks so far.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:43 IST
Asian shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks closed broadly lower on Wall Street in a third day of retreat. The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies declined further. Stocks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Japan's government reported that exports rose 38 per cent in April from a year earlier while imports climbed nearly 13 per cent, indicating a recovery in overseas demand even as the country weathers its worst bout of coronavirus outbreaks so far. Exports to the US rose 45 per cent while those to China jumped nearly 34 per cent in a strong rebound after last year's shocks from lockdowns and other precautions taken to curb the pandemic. The Nikkei 225 regained lost ground, edging 0.2 per cent higher to 28,067.53, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.9 per cent to 6,993.90. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng skidded 0.7 per cent to 28,381.13 while Seoul's Kospi declined 0.5 per cent to 3,157.70. Shares rose in Singapore and Jakarta but fell in Taiwan.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index dropped 0.3 per cent to 4,115.68 after recovering from a 1.6 per cent slide earlier in the day. The benchmark index is on track for its second weekly loss in a row.

Bank stocks were among the biggest decliners. Goldman Sachs fell 1.7 per cent and Wells Fargo lost 1.5 per cent. Retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending also pulled the market lower. Home Depot slid 0.7 per cent, Gap fell 3 per cent and L Brands dropped 3.1 per cent.

Energy sector stocks, the biggest gainers so far this year, bore the heaviest losses as the price of US crude oil skidded 3.5 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent to 33,896.04. The Nasdaq fared better than the rest of the market, shedding less than 0.1 per cent, to 13,299.74.

Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index lost 0.8 per cent, to 2,193.64.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tauktae: Govt appoints inquiry committee to probe stranding, drifting of vessels

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday constituted a 3-member High-Level Committee to inquire into the incident of several vessels drifting into the sea due to the Cyclone Tauktae. The committee has been asked to submit its ...

Hong Kong court denies jury trial to first person charged under national security law

The first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong will face a trial without a jury, the citys High Court ruled on Thursday, in a landmark decision that marks a departure from the global financial hubs common law traditio...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Vietnam to set up 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fundVietnam plans to set up a 25.2 trillion dong 1.1 billion fund to acquire 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for its population, the Mini...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,298 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,298 to 3,626,393, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 237 to 86,902, the tally showed. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021