Left Menu

Amulya Mica and Harbhajan Singh Coming Together Again to Launch Visually Perfect 1mm Laminates Collection

Because of its perfectly matched edge band this range is actually visually perfect and increases the look of any application by manifold as compared to other laminates, stated Harbhajan Singh on the product. Amulya Mica, a brand owned by Purbanchal Laminate Pvt Ltd, an MSME based at Gandhidham, a 17 years old company, has been a success story of a single man's dedication and desire to make a footing in the world of big players. Purbanchal Group of companies manufactures and markets the majority of the products needed for interior decoration of home, office, commercial establishments, etc.

PTI | Gandhidham | Updated: 20-05-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 10:23 IST
Amulya Mica and Harbhajan Singh Coming Together Again to Launch Visually Perfect 1mm Laminates Collection
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India Amulya Mica, a leading manufacturer of decorative laminates, plywood, and WPC boards after the successful launch of Imperial Premium Laminate Collection with Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh are coming with a visually perfect 1mm laminate collection launch to be unveiled by Mr Harbhajan Singh.

The event will be an online launch on May 22nd, 2022 at 11:30 hrs in association with Ply Reporter and Surfaces Reporter.

''Amulya Mica 1mm laminate collection is very exclusive and is meant for the people who look for perfection. The USP of this collection is that we are launching it with perfectly matched edge banding, and these are available at our stores and outlets so that customers do not have to go anywhere. This is one major pain point that customers face while looking for a perfect match of edge band and Amulya Mica is the first company to take care of this. Amulya Mica found Harbhajan Singh a perfect match to associate with its decorative laminates product range,'' said Rakesh Agarwal, MD Amulya Mica on the association with Harbhajan Singh.

''1mm laminate collection will change the way your interiors and furniture look. Because of its perfectly matched edge band this range is actually visually perfect and increase the look of any application by manifold as compared to other laminates,'' stated Harbhajan Singh on the product.

Amulya Mica, a brand owned by Purbanchal Laminate Pvt Ltd, an MSME based at Gandhidham, a 17 years old company, has been a success story of a single man's dedication and desire to make a footing in the world of big players.

Purbanchal Group of companies manufactures and markets the majority of the products needed for interior decoration of home, office, commercial establishments, etc. The range includes laminates, doors, cladding, WPC, PVC laminate to name a few besides plywood.

To know more about the Amulya Mica1mm Laminate Catalogue, a special preview is being organized for select customers and members of the Press, May 22nd, from 11:30 AM onwards. The launch of the 1mm Laminate catalogue over the web, will be as innovative as the catalogue.

Harbhajan Singh, well known Indian Cricketer popularly known by names such as BhajjiPaji, Turbanator, who is incidentally Amulya Mica's customer also, has consented to be the chief guest and unveil Amulya Mica 1mm Visually Perfect Laminate Collection.

To Know More visit us at https://www.amulyamica.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Amulya Mica 1mm Laminate Catalogue Launch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Athletics-Trailblazing American sprinter Lee Evans dies aged 74American sprinter and Olympic activist Lee Evans, the former 400 metres world record holder, died on Wednesday aged 74, USA ...

Investing in wellbeing of Māori to recovery from COVID-19

Investing in the wellbeing of Mori will drive both our economic and social recovery from the effects of COVID-19.This years Mori Budget package invests in the right areas to help our economic recovery plan while ensuring we deliver on the p...

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

Golf equipment leader PING has joined forces with Intel, Dell and Altair to boost product line innovation by applying powerful high-performance computing HPC capabilities to its design strategy.PING utilizes Intel Xeon Gold processors with ...

Tauktae: Govt appoints inquiry committee to probe stranding, drifting of vessels

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday constituted a 3-member High-Level Committee to inquire into the incident of several vessels drifting into the sea due to the Cyclone Tauktae. The committee has been asked to submit its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021