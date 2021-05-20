Left Menu

AfDB debars Mactebac Contractors Ltd and director for 36-month

The debarment renders Mactebac Contractors Limited and its affiliates and Mr Joram Opala Otieno ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 20-05-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 11:39 IST
At the expiry of the debarment period, Mr Joram Opala Otieno will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on the condition that he completes an accredited integrity training. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank Group announces the 36-month debarment of Mactebac Contractors Limited, a company registered in Kenya and Mr Joram Opala Otieno, the director and shareholder with effect from 15 December 2020.

An investigation conducted by the Bank's Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Mactebac Contractors Limited and Mr Joram Opala Otieno engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the Construction Works for Malaba Water and Sanitation Project under the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program in Kenya.

The debarment renders Mactebac Contractors Limited and its affiliates and Mr Joram Opala Otieno ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period. Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Mactebac Contractors Limited will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on the condition that it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank's guidelines.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Mr Joram Opala Otieno will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on the condition that he completes an accredited integrity training.

The Construction Works for Malaba Water and Sanitation Project was a component of the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program in Kenya which aimed to improve access, quality, availability and sustainability of water supply in nineteen towns and wastewater management services in seventeen towns to improve quality of life and resilience against climate variability and change in Kenya. It was co-financed by the African Development Bank.

