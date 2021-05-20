Left Menu

Dun & Bradstreet, BSE sign MoU to foster MSME growth

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India, a global provider of B2B data, insights and AI-driven platforms, has signed a memorandum of understanding with BSE (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:06 IST
Dun & Bradstreet, BSE sign MoU to foster MSME growth
The initiative is aimed at creating inclusive growth and employment in the country.. Image Credit: ANI

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India, a global provider of B2B data, insights and AI-driven platforms, has signed a memorandum of understanding with BSE (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This partnership will help SMEs to increase their visibility, expand access to global markets, find potential customers, uncover new suppliers and channel partners, manage risk and identify growth opportunities.

Dun & Bradstreet has been engaged with MSMEs since the past two decades, providing them with the necessary business intelligence to help them grow and thrive, even in challenging times, said Avinash Gupta, Managing Director and CEO for India."As countries are witnessing second and third waves of the pandemic amid battling the deepest recession since World War II, SMEs are the worst affected across countries, sectors and segments. India is no exception," he said in a statement. Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE SME and startups division, said the collaborative effort will enable enterprises listed on BSE to avail of Dun & Bradstreet business information services at a price that will not only strengthen their credibility but will also expand the scope of business opportunities for them.

More than 99 per cent of businesses in the country belong to MSME category and 94 per cent of them are unorganised. A recent survey by Dun & Bradstreet shows the three top-most challenges that might impede SMEs to scale up their businesses are market access (42 per cent), improving overall productivity (37 per cent) and having access to more finance (34 per cent).

"By working with BSE, we expect to play a pivotal role in enabling the ecosystem required to accelerate SME growth and help achieve the government GDP contribution target of 50 per cent of GDP by FY 2025," said Gupta. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert board heist thriller 'Bandit'

Josh Duhamels heist thriller movie Bandit has added actors Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert to the cast.Based on real-life events, the movie will be helmed by Allan Ungar, known for directing the action thriller Gridlocked, reported Variety.T...

Cyclone Tauktae: Power supply restored in most parts of Goa

After four-day-long restoration work, the power supply, which was disrupted due to cyclone Tauktae in Goa, has resumed in most parts of the state, a senior official said on Thursday.Due to the impact of the cyclonic winds, the power supply ...

'I'm coming back to life' pianist says, as Geneva reopens

French pianist Eric Artz has performed for the first time in seven months in Geneva, after Switzerland eased COVID-19 restrictions and allowed concert venues to readmit a limited numbers of guests. Its a lot of emotion after this first conc...

Olympics-Surfing-'Small and funky' waves a concern for Games debut

Surfings long-awaited Olympics debut in Japan will showcase its talented athletes and enviable beach lifestyle to an audience of millions, many of whom will be watching the sport for the first time.But typical summer waves at the venue of T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021