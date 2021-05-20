EU trade ministers to discuss steel dispute with U.S., Germany says

EU trade ministers to discuss steel dispute with U.S., Germany saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:10 IST
European Union trade ministers will discuss a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs with U.S. officials at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.
"We have the opportunity to create a new basis for global trade politics with the new U.S. administration," Altmaier said, adding EU ministers would hold talks with the new U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during their meeting.
The European Commission announced a partial truce with the United States on Monday, saying it would not impose retaliatory tariffs on more U.S. products nor double duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon whiskey and motor boats on June 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares flat, holidays help blunt U.S. tech retreat
U.S. Customs seizes Malaysia's Top Glove shipment following forced labour finding
U.S. Commerce Dept. pressing Taiwan to supply more chips to U.S. automakers
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares subdued by tech retreat, U.S. futures steady
U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for more chips to automakers