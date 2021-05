BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says Commit To Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * COMMIT TO NET-ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050

* COMMITTED TO CUTTING GROUND EMISSIONS BY 32% FROM 2018 BASELINE BEFORE 2030-END * GROUP HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASING 1.1 MILLION TONNES OF SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL OVER 10 YEARS

