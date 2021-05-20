Left Menu

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners’ staff

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:45 IST
COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners’ staff

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland will provide a life insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh besides medical insurance cover for all COVID-related treatment to the extent of Rs 1 lakh to the on-roll employees of its channel partners amid the second wave of the pandemic.

An estimated 15,000-20,000 people are likely to be benefited by this initiative, the company said.

The Hinduja flagship has already rolled out a slew of measures for its own employees in the face of the pandemic.

These include financial assistance and continuation of salary for six months to an employee’s family in case of death due to COVID, setting up of a tele-consultation platform with doctors on board to enable employees and their families to reach out to them digitally and work from home facility for most of the executives, among others.

In a communication to the channel partner Wednesday late evening, Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said that the company has always considered its channel partners and their employees as its extended family, and their health, safety and well-being have always been the utmost priority.

“We stand by you in these times and as immediate support, we would like to announce a life insurance cover of Rs 1-lakh and a medical insurance cover, for all COVID-related medical treatment, to the extent of Rs 1-lakh for all your employees on roll,” Sondhi said.

He also urged the company’s channel partners to get vaccinated and also encourage their employees as well for the same on a war footing, adding that the vaccination is the only way to break the chain.

Ashok Leyland, itself has been carrying out a vaccination drive for its employees against the infectious disease.

On May 17, Ashok Leyland had said that about 75 per cent of its 45-plus age group employees have been vaccinated while across age groups, 25 per cent have been vaccinated. PTI IAS ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine appoints new health minister to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraines parliament on Thursday appointed Viktor Lyashko as the new health minister, urging him to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19.Lyashko was a deputy health minister and replaced Maksym Stepanov, fired this week being accused of fa...

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

China is tweaking its 1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Bankin...

Security forces rescue two people from drowning in J-K's Kishtwar

Security forces rescued two people from drowning when their vehicle was washed away by strong river currents in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.Driver Sajid Ahmad Mir, resident of Anantnag and Mushtaq Ahmad,...

Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert board heist thriller 'Bandit'

Josh Duhamels heist thriller movie Bandit has added actors Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert to the cast.Based on real-life events, the movie will be helmed by Allan Ungar, known for directing the action thriller Gridlocked, reported Variety.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021