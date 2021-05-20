Left Menu

Karnataka receives 180 tonnes of oxygen from Jamshedpur

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:54 IST
Karnataka receives 180 tonnes of oxygen from Jamshedpur
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

Karnataka on Thursday received the fifth consignment of Oxygen Express from Jamshedpur carrying 160 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in eight containers, the South Western Railway said.

''The 5th #OxygenExpress to Karnataka arrived at Whitefield, Bengaluru at 1:55 AM, with 160T LMO in 8 containers from Tatanagar,'' the SWR tweeted.

With this, the state received 640 metric tonnes of LMO by rail so far.

On Tuesday, the state had received 120 tonnes of LMO from Jamshedpur.

The demand for oxygen has gone up with the rise in COVID cases in the state.

There were 34,281 fresh infections and 468 fatalities on Wednesday while there are 5.59 lakh active cases in the state.

The state had urged the Centre to supply 1,200 tonnes of oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine appoints new health minister to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraines parliament on Thursday appointed Viktor Lyashko as the new health minister, urging him to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19.Lyashko was a deputy health minister and replaced Maksym Stepanov, fired this week being accused of fa...

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

China is tweaking its 1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Bankin...

Security forces rescue two people from drowning in J-K's Kishtwar

Security forces rescued two people from drowning when their vehicle was washed away by strong river currents in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.Driver Sajid Ahmad Mir, resident of Anantnag and Mushtaq Ahmad,...

Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert board heist thriller 'Bandit'

Josh Duhamels heist thriller movie Bandit has added actors Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert to the cast.Based on real-life events, the movie will be helmed by Allan Ungar, known for directing the action thriller Gridlocked, reported Variety.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021