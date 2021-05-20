Left Menu

Gains in financials and industrial stocks helped London's FTSE 100 bounce back on Thursday from its worst daily performance in a week, while shares of Qinetiq Group jumped after a positive earnings update. Banks rose, with Natwest Group adding 1.5% as RBC upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform". The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:02 IST
FTSE 100 rises on banks, industrials boost; Qinetiq Group shines
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Gains in financials and industrial stocks helped London's FTSE 100 bounce back on Thursday from its worst daily performance in a week, while shares of Qinetiq Group jumped after a positive earnings update. The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with home improvement retailer Kingfisher adding 2.3% after it raised its first-half profit outlook.

The index was further boosted by industrial stocks. Experian jumped 3.2% to the top of the index, a day after its upbeat quarterly revenue forecast. Banks rose, with Natwest Group adding 1.5% as RBC upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform".

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%. Qinetiq Group added 4.2% after its annual underlying pretax profit rose 13% to 149.9 million pounds.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

