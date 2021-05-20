WEEXPOINDIA Auto Show - South India's largest International Motor Show, 16th - 19th September 2021, Hitex Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After a massive success of two world class PAN India shows in the Education space, WEEXPOINDIA is partnering with Telangana Government to host the new hybrid format of International Auto Show - WEEXPOINDIA Auto (#WAS2021) between September 16th-19th 2021 at Hitex, Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Centre, spanning a total of 63,000 Sq. M overall area. #WAS2021 will be the First-ever South India Premiere International Auto Show that provides a new beginning for Auto Brands amidst the Covid-19 pandemic to execute their major India Debut, key launches for the market and feature their latest & futuristic Mobility solutions across a safe Hybrid Environment.

Unlike any other global shows, #WAS2021 will serve as a comeback platform for Auto brands with a whole new T-20 (48 Hours) format packed with exciting content for press, media, Industry Professionals, and several millions of Indian Auto Enthusiasts. The Show's unique positioning makes WAS2021, an extremely exciting event for several brands to revive and bounce back with renewed hope that helps to connect, engage and leverage their on-going marketing and promotional activities to achieve the overall PR & Outreach goals as part of their brand activation strategy in India. Interestingly, WAS2021 will also be the first Auto show to host a Night Show with exciting glamour and glitz around the event. Over 300+ Press & Media Delegates, Influencers, Vloggers, 2000 plus Industry Leaders & Experts and 6 Lakhs plus visitors will participate both in-person & virtual across all the 4 days the auto show and nearly 50 plus Auto brands across OEM, EV's, Components and Accessories will launch, unveil and showcase some of the key mobility solutions for India market.

Some of the key advantages for Auto Brands here at first-ever South India Premiere are, * Launch/Unveil/Debut Vehicles: Premiere their latest and futuristic vehicles at WAS2021 across multiple mediums and platforms.

* Hybrid Engagement: Brands can engage with several thousands of press, car buyers via unique Hybrid model such as In-person Media briefing & demonstration, Visitor Video Wall, Virtual Walk-through & more. * Hottest AutoTalks: Brands can participate and share their views with industry's most influential leaders & decision makers across the world.

* Pre-Show Brand Story Engagement: Engage brand story pre-show with 1 Million potential buyers and car enthusiasts online across the country. Visitors get to experience things never seen before at the South India Premiere International Auto Show in September,

* Radio with Live Commentary - covers the entire show from Press & Media Hours, New Launches, Unveils, inviting celebs to engage visitors with talks, music, dance and conduct contests for visitors who get a chance to win exciting gifts. * Night Auto Show - provides a different Experience for all attendees visiting in-person or virtually

* Spot Light Cam Moments - offers a chance for visitors to win amazing gifts, prize money, a city-ride in helicopter. * Kids Entertainment - entertain children with a range of activities for kids such as simulators, gaming attractions, treasure hunt and several other activities of all ages to make it entertaining for the whole family.

* Content Creators Fest - provides an exciting opportunity for young content creators across India to win cash prize of upto 5 Lakhs for their viral contents shot at the Auto Show. * Birthday Super Car Rides - will make lucky visitors Birthday very special by offering free shuttle service & a VIP reception to the auto show to their families in a Super Luxury Car.

* Bike Stunt Show - offers a thrilling experience of a spectacular bike stunt show with Wheelies, endo, bunny hop, front wheel pivot, back hop and much more to light up breath-taking exploration at the Auto show. * Sneak Peek into Race cars - that fuels passion for automobiles, speed and competition! Climb into sports cars that have raced at International levels.

The event will follow all the safety regulations and guidelines as advised by Government. WEEXPOINDIA Auto will adhere to the latest safety trends such as online registration, digital QR codes and bar codes for contact- less information sharing at every booth, free cloud space for attendees and exhibitors, sanitizing kiosk at every 3-meter distance, Temperature checking, Oxygen measurements, Gloves and masks will be provided to every attendee and many more precautionary measures are also taken.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)