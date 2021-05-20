Left Menu

Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore cancelled due to pandemic- organisers

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:40 IST
The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been cancelled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event, which is arranged by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), had been scheduled to take place from June 4–5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

