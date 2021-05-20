Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore cancelled due to pandemic- organisers

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been cancelled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event, which is arranged by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), had been scheduled to take place from June 4–5.

