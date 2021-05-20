HK stocks end lower as resources slump on Beijing crackdown

Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Thursday, as resources firms retreated after Beijing pledged to regulate commodity markets.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 143.52 points, or 0.5%, at 28,450.29. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.11% to 10,642.8. ** Leading the losses, the Hang Seng energy index and the Hang Seng materials index slumped 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Meituan, which gained 5.08%, while the biggest loser was PetroChina Co Ltd, which fell 4.56%. ** China will strengthen its management from both supply and demand sides to curb "unreasonable" increases in commodity prices, and prevent the pass-through to the consumer, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

** The comments drove prices of commodities including steel and iron ore to extend losses on Thursday, after surging earlier this year on the back of post-lockdown recoveries in demand and easing liquidity globally. ** Digital currency and blockchain-related stocks also pulled back after a cryptocurrency slump.

** However, analysts saw a very limited impact on the broader market from the cryptocurrency fallout. ** Bucking the market weakness, mainland investors continued their buying, purchasing a net 6.5 billion yuan ($1.01 billion) worth of Hong Kong shares on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.

** Shares of China's e-commerce co JD.com Inc rose as much as 4.1% to HK$281.80, their highest since May 12 as first-quarter revenue topped estimates. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.19%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4349 per U.S. dollar at 0812 GMT, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.4338. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.88% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

($1 = 6.4352 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)