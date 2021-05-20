Left Menu

Earnings, chip M&A keep European stocks buoyant

Oslo-listed chipmaker Nordic Semiconductor jumped 9% to the top of STOXX 600 after an Italian daily report that Franco-Italian rival STMicroelectronics is mulling an offer to buy the company. A rally in economy-linked cyclical sectors on the back of reopening optimism and solid earnings drove the STOXX 600 to a record high earlier this month, but inflation worries and a rise in market volatility put the index on course for weekly losses.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Thursday after one of the worst selloffs this year as strong earnings and merger talks in the chip sector helped investors look past inflation worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% after suffering a 1.5% loss in the previous session. Tech stocks gained 1.2% to lead sectoral gains. Oslo-listed chipmaker Nordic Semiconductor jumped 9% to the top of STOXX 600 after an Italian daily report that Franco-Italian rival STMicroelectronics is mulling an offer to buy the company.

A rally in economy-linked cyclical sectors on the back of reopening optimism and solid earnings drove the STOXX 600 to a record high earlier this month, but inflation worries and a rise in market volatility put the index on course for weekly losses. "Given we're near a cyclical peak in the real economy and confidence indicators, we want to put some defensive names to hedge in what could be a more volatile phase in markets," said Michele Morganti, Generali Investments' senior equity strategist.

Asian stocks and U.S. futures continued to struggle, after a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a crash in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday. German producer prices posted their biggest increase in nearly a decade, in a further sign that supply bottlenecks are leading to increased inflation pressure in Europe's largest economy.

In earnings, French conglomerate Bouygues edged up 0.8% after it raised the full-year guidance for its telecoms division and reported a smaller than expected first-quarter core loss. Deutsche Telekom added 1% on raising its medium-term core profit outlook.

Budget airline EasyJet fell 2.4% after it warned that the late announcement of travel rules reduced visibility as it reported a wider half-year loss. UK rail operator Trainline slumped 31.2%, on course for its worst day on record, with traders pointing to hit from a reorganization of Britain's railway system.

