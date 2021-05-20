Left Menu

Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore canceled due to pandemic

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been canceled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the host country. This year's event, which is arranged by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), had been scheduled to take place from June 4–5.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:14 IST
The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been canceled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the host country.

This year's event, which is arranged by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), had been scheduled to take place from June 4–5. The event has typically attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

The global COVID-19 situation has recently deteriorated, with the rise of infectious new virus variants, IISS said. "In Singapore there has been a rise in local cases, the introduction of new restrictions, and the prospect of further tightening cannot be ruled out, all of which creates uncertainty," it said.

"Taken together these various factors mean that holding an in-person Shangri-La Dialogue this year has become unviable." Singapore has in recent days imposed some of the tightest restrictions since it exited a lockdown last year to combat a spike in local infections.

The IISS move comes three days after the World Economic Forum canceled its annual meeting due to be held in Singapore this year. IISS will plan the return of the full in-person Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) in the middle of next year. The 2020 edition was also canceled due to the pandemic.

Singapore's defence ministry said it supported the decision to cancel, calling it regretful but the responsible course. "The cancellation of the SLD in no way reflects any reduced commitment to dialogue and engagement to ensure peace and stability in Asia and beyond," the ministry said, adding it will "find alternative and safer avenues for these important goals".

