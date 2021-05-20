Left Menu

Second COVID wave humanitarian crisis, not economic; likely to have peaked: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:24 IST
Second COVID wave humanitarian crisis, not economic; likely to have peaked: Report

The second wave of the pandemic in India is more of a humanitarian crisis rather than an economic one, and is likely to have peaked, a Japanese brokerage said on Thursday.

Nomura said it expects the overall hit to sequential growth in April-June to be much less severe than last year when there was a complete nationwide lockdown, and less than what the drop in mobility suggests. It estimated the economy to contract by only 3.8 per cent in June quarter as compared with March quarter.

“..lockdowns are more nuanced this time and consumers and businesses have adapted,” it said, adding that international experience also suggests the same.

Highlighting that the improving global growth will act as a tailwind, the brokerage said it expects the current lockdowns to last six more weeks.

The brokerage said vaccinations are “trailing” at present, but the pace of inoculation will pick up after June as its analysis indicates increased supply.

“We expect half of the population to be fully vaccinated by end-2021 and India to reach its vaccine pivot point in Q3 (September quarter), which should boost domestic consumption,” it added.

Maintaining its 10.8 per cent GDP growth estimate for 2021-22, Nomura said the full impact of easy financial conditions should become visible as the pandemic's uncertainty ebbs and vaccinations rise.

However, in what can be a potential area of concern, the brokerage said it expects cost pressures to intensify from supply chain disruptions, high global commodity prices and rising rural wages, and the core inflation remaining at an elevated 5.3 per cent for 2021.

“We expect a reverse repo rate hike in October and maintain our call for 0.50 per cent of repo rate hikes in H12022,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Little time, miscalculations may have ended ONGC vessels in cyclone whirlwind, say sources

Inadequate advance notice and miscalculations of cyclone Tauktaes ferocity and its path may have contributed to a false belief that oilfield operations in the Arabian Sea need not be paused, said top sources close to ONGC whose vessels with...

Delhi University postpones final year, semester exams to June 7

The Delhi University has postponed the exams for final semesteryear students to June 7, an official order said on Thursday.The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, t...

China delays mission while NASA congratulates on Mars images

China postponed a supply mission to its new space station Thursday for unspecified technical reasons, while photos sent back from Mars by its newly arrived rover earned plaudits from NASA despite only sporadic contacts between the Chinese a...

Kauvery Hospital Successfully Treats 63-year-old Woman with Advanced Abdominal Cancer through HIPEC

This method of heated chemotherapy is given to remove cancer cells from the abdominal cavity that are not visible to naked eye Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The procedure involves pumping the chemotherapy drug directly into the abdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021