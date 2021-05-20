Left Menu

Housing loan market grows by 9.6 pc in Dec quarter: Report

Within the affordable segment, loans under ticket size of Rs 15 lakh comprised 70 per cent by volume and 38 per cent by value.According to the report, young borrowers and millennials less than 36 years, with high aspirations and commensurate disposable incomes are increasingly being seen as an attractive audience for housing loans, with a share of 27 per cent in the annual originations in FY20-21 till December 2020.Public sector banks have retained the largest market share in housing loans by value and volume, with a near 45 per cent share over the last three years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:28 IST
Housing loan market grows by 9.6 pc in Dec quarter: Report

The housing loan market in the country witnessed a rebound and registered a year-on-year growth of 9.6 per cent in terms of portfolio outstanding (PoS) in the third quarter of FY2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, says a report.

The portfolio outstanding of the sector stood at Rs 22.26 lakh crore as of December 2020, as compared to Rs 20.31 lakh crore as of December 2019, according to a quarterly report released by credit information bureau CRIF High Mark.

The industry had witnessed 10.4 per cent growth in PoS in December 2019 quarter over December 2018 quarter.

The report said the growth was flat in quarters ending March 2020, June 2020 and September 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting nationwide lockdown and suspension of most of the business and lending activities in large parts of the country.

''However, there has been a rebound in housing loan originations in the quarter ending December 2020, leading to 4.52 per cent growth in portfolio outstanding,'' the report noted.

Affordable housing segment (ticket size up to Rs 35 lakh) constituted 90 per cent of the market by volume and nearly 60 per cent by value as of December 2020. Within the affordable segment, loans under ticket size of Rs 15 lakh comprised 70 per cent by volume and 38 per cent by value.

According to the report, young borrowers and millennials (less than 36 years), with high aspirations and commensurate disposable incomes are increasingly being seen as an attractive audience for housing loans, with a share of 27 per cent in the annual originations in FY20-21 (till December 2020).

Public sector banks have retained the largest market share in housing loans by value and volume, with a near 45 per cent share over the last three years. As of December 2020, the top five public sector banks constituted nearly 30 per cent of the housing loan industry book by value, the report said.

As of December 2020, top five private banks constituted 15 per cent of the industry book by value, the report said.

Housing finance companies (HFCs) command an overall market share of nearly 37 per cent by value. The top five (out of the nearly 140) HFCs (including non-banking financial companies) as of December 2020 constituted 27 per cent of the pan-India housing loan book, it said.

The report further said there is a steady increase in housing loan delinquency across borrower age groups. Default rates are lowest in above 45 year age groups followed by 26-45 year age groups.

''Default rates are highest in less than 25 year age groups,'' the report said.

Amount (in value terms) delinquencies by 90+ DPD (days past due) in housing loan book stood at 2.49 per cent having increased across all segments of ticket sizes, the report said.

Within the affordable segment, less than Rs 10 lakh ticket size loans have the largest amount of delinquency at 4.44 per cent, it said.

HFCs, including non-banking financial companies, have the highest delinquencies, largely due to the stress in the less than Rs 15 lakh ticket size book, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Little time, miscalculations may have ended ONGC vessels in cyclone whirlwind, say sources

Inadequate advance notice and miscalculations of cyclone Tauktaes ferocity and its path may have contributed to a false belief that oilfield operations in the Arabian Sea need not be paused, said top sources close to ONGC whose vessels with...

Delhi University postpones final year, semester exams to June 7

The Delhi University has postponed the exams for final semesteryear students to June 7, an official order said on Thursday.The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, t...

China delays mission while NASA congratulates on Mars images

China postponed a supply mission to its new space station Thursday for unspecified technical reasons, while photos sent back from Mars by its newly arrived rover earned plaudits from NASA despite only sporadic contacts between the Chinese a...

Kauvery Hospital Successfully Treats 63-year-old Woman with Advanced Abdominal Cancer through HIPEC

This method of heated chemotherapy is given to remove cancer cells from the abdominal cavity that are not visible to naked eye Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The procedure involves pumping the chemotherapy drug directly into the abdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021