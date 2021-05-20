Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:09 IST
LawSikho organized the world’s biggest online boot camp for international IP Law

New Delhi, 20th May 2021: LawSikho, a leading online law education company organized a three-day online boot camp to help lawyers from developing countries make their career in international IP law.

The boot camp saw 15421 registrations from across the world with lawyers attending from 85 countries, making it one of the biggest live events on Intellectual Property Law globally.

The pandemic has disrupted the court functioning with the domestic law firms and independent practitioners left to struggle with the changing working dynamics. As a result, the hiring in the legal industry has slowed down, impacting the livelihood of lawyers in India and other developing countries, with young lawyers and recent graduates finding it hard to get jobs.

Discerning the rising acceptance of remote working and talent arbitrage amidst the lockdown, LawSikho turned this crisis into an opportunity for many lawyers and law students by helping them to get remote freelancing opportunities. The boot camp focused on guiding the lawyers to work remotely as freelancers with US IP lawyers and early-stage tech startups without having to leave their home country.

Considering that the US legal market accounts for USD 319 bn, almost 150 times the size of the entire legal market of countries like India or South Africa, and the cost advantages of service providers from countries in South Asia and Africa, major opportunities are opening up for professionals who specialise in US laws.

However, many young lawyers are struggling to adapt to the globally shifting freelancing and remote working culture.

Several case studies of lawyers from different countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya working on various freelancing portals were presented to help the participants visualise their potential career trajectory. Attendees were also taught several skills such as how to draft a copyright takedown notice, how to respond to DMCA notices, how to draft a technology transfer agreement, and how to respond to office actions from US Patent and Trademark Office.

On the occasion, Ramanuj Mukherjee, the CEO & Co-Founder of LawSikho said, “We at LawSikho are ecstatic about the response received from across the world. We have a mission to create 1000 remote legal freelancers in 2020 and the boot camp has really helped us to get closer to our goal.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

