Left Menu

Indian hospitality industry's RevPAR falls 39 pc in Q12021: JLL

Indias hospitality industry witnessed a decline of 38.7 per cent in Revenue Per Available Room RevPAR during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the year-ago period, according to global real estate consultant JLL.RevPAR in the top six cities has decreased by 48 per cent in Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2020, JLLs Hotel Momentum India HMI Q1 2021 said in a statement.Goa grew to be the RevPAR leader in absolute terms, despite the single digit decline in RevPAR by 1.1 per cent in January-March 2021 compared to the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:15 IST
Indian hospitality industry's RevPAR falls 39 pc in Q12021: JLL

India's hospitality industry witnessed a decline of 38.7 per cent in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the year-ago period, according to global real estate consultant JLL.

''RevPAR in the top six cities has decreased by 48 per cent in Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2020,'' JLL's Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q1 2021 said in a statement.

Goa grew to be the RevPAR leader in absolute terms, despite the single digit decline in RevPAR by 1.1 per cent in January-March 2021 compared to the year-ago period. This was due to a 6.4 per cent increase in occupancy levels, it added.

Demand for domestic leisure travel amid international travel restrictions continues to make Goa the fastest recovering market in absolute terms, the statement said.

Bengaluru saw the sharpest decline in RevPAR in the first quarter of 2021, with a 60.6 per cent decline compared to the same period of the previous year, it added.

The recovery of the sector has been primarily driven by the leisure segment performing notably well, the statement said.

JLL, South Asia, Hotels and Hospitality Group, MD Jaideep Dang said that in the first quarter of 2021, the hospitality industry witnessed a revival, with most leisure markets performing exceptionally well.

The pace of recovery started picking up due to increase in corporate travel but it was short lived as the onset of the second wave brought back travel restrictions and derailed the recovery, he added.

''We expect that the hospitality sector in India will mostly remain under stress in 2021. However, the hotels are much more nimble and better prepared in terms of their SOPs and cost structures to navigate business interruptions this year,'' Dang said.

Total number of signings in the first quarter of 2021 stood at 28 hotels comprising 2,064 keys, a decline of 53 per cent compared to the same period last year, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tanla Delivers Record Breaking 20-21, Operating Profit Jumps 134%

Hyderabad, Telangana, India Business Wire India Tanla Platforms Limited, Indias largest CPaaS provider, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2021 in comparison with the same periods of the previou...

Fire breaks out in ESI hospital in west Delhi, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the ESI hospital in West Delhis Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.No injury has been reported, they said.A call was received around 1.16 pm that a fire has broken out on the second floor of...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 20

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

IOC President Bach to arrive in Japan on July 12 for Tokyo 2020 Games

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans to arrive in Japan on July 12, 11 days ahead of the planned opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, amid continued local concern about the games going ahead.Plans for Bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021