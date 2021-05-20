Left Menu

Nearly 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:16 IST
Nearly 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Govt

Nearly two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories while around 26 lakh are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic along with test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

''The government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21 crore vaccine doses (21,07,31,130) to states and UTs. Of this, the total consumption (including wastage) is 19,09,60,575 doses (as per data available at 8 am today),'' the ministry said.

''Nearly 2.00 crore (1,97,70,555) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered,'' it said.

''Furthermore, nearly 26 lakh (25,98,760) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days,'' it added. The government has also been facilitating the direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination started from May 1. Under this strategy, every month, 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tanla Delivers Record Breaking 20-21, Operating Profit Jumps 134%

Hyderabad, Telangana, India Business Wire India Tanla Platforms Limited, Indias largest CPaaS provider, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2021 in comparison with the same periods of the previou...

Fire breaks out in ESI hospital in west Delhi, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the ESI hospital in West Delhis Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.No injury has been reported, they said.A call was received around 1.16 pm that a fire has broken out on the second floor of...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 20

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

IOC President Bach to arrive in Japan on July 12 for Tokyo 2020 Games

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans to arrive in Japan on July 12, 11 days ahead of the planned opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, amid continued local concern about the games going ahead.Plans for Bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021