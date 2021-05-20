Left Menu

GE Foundation commits about Rs 4.5 crore towards COVID relief measures in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:23 IST
The GE Foundation on Thursday announced a USD 6,00,000 (nearly Rs 4.5 crore) to aid COVID-19 relief measures in India.

As part of its COVID-19 community response grants, USD 4,50,000 is being given to NGO United Way Bengaluru, which will support the build-out of 60 intensive treatment units (ITUs) at St John's Hospital in Bengaluru.

It will provide intensive level nursing and oxygen for up to 600 patients each month and free up intensive care beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients, GE Foundation said in a statement.

Another USD 1,50,000-grant to Americares -- a health-focused relief and development organisation -- will fund 100 oxygen concentrators to hospitals in need across Vadodara, Noida, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, it added.

''The oxygen concentrators and associated supplies will support approximately 2,500 patients over the next six months,'' the statement added.

Commenting on the initiatives, GE South Asia President and CEO Mahesh Palashikar said, ''We believe that this grant will bring timely medical care to critically affected COVID-19 patients in India''.

On the partnership with the GE Foundation, United Way Bengaluru Executive Director Rajesh Krishnan said, ''At this time of adversity in India where we are bearing the brunt of the brutal COVID-19 second wave, it is important to have a balance between addressing immediate needs and medium to long term needs”.

GE Foundation has addressed both the needs. The 60 bed ITU at St John's Hospital is a big step in that direction, he added.

Americares President and CEO Christine Squires said, ''...our emergency response team in India will be better positioned to provide health facilities and COVID-19 treatment centres with the supplies they need to protect health workers and care for patients''.

GE Foundation said its latest announcement is over and above the USD 2,75,000 COVID-19 Community Response Grant made in late 2020 to the United Way India, which supported the organisation's 'Hungry No More' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

