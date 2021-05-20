TIMELINE-ByteDance founder who put TikTok on global map to quit as CEO

Left Menu

Aug. 23 - TikTok sues the U.S. administration over Trump's executive order banning transactions with the app. Aug. 27 - Walmart says it is joining Microsoft in a bid for TikTok's U.S. assets. Sept. 17 - ByteDance plans a U.S. IPO of TikTok Global, a new company that will operate the video app, should its deal with Oracle get cleared by the U.S. government, sources say.

Zhang Yiming will step down as chief executive of TikTok-owner ByteDance, handing over to college roommate, long-time colleague and current human resources head Liang Rubo. Zhang, 38, turned ByteDance into a social media powerhouse which has also had many brushes with global regulators.

This is a timeline of key events in the emergence of ByteDance and TikTok. 2012 - Zhang Yiming founds ByteDance in Beijing.

2016 - Launches Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. 2017 - ByteDance launches TikTok. Also acquires U.S. video app Flipgram and lip-syncing app Musical.ly.

July 2018 - Indonesia bans TikTok for inappropriate content, lifting the ban a week later after it agrees to remove all "negative content" and open an office in the country. Aug. 2018 - ByteDance integrates Musical.ly into TikTok. TikTok was initially popular in Asia and Musical.ly in the Americas and Europe.

2019 Feb 27. - TikTok surpasses 1 billion downloads globally. On the same day, the U.S. fines it over Musical.ly's illegal collection of personal information from minors.

April 3 - A state court in India asks the federal government to ban TikTok, which it says encourages pornography. A temporary ban lasts two weeks. Nov. 1 - U.S. begins review of TikTok's Musical.ly buy.

2020 April 29 - TikTok hits 2 billion downloads globally.

May 18 - TikTok appoints ex-Walt Disney streaming chief Kevin Mayer as CEO. He quits after three months. June 10 - EU regulators begin to scrutinize TikTok's practices after the Netherlands opened investigation into its policies to protect children's data.

June 29 - India bans TikTok and many other Chinese apps over security concerns after a deadly border conflict with China. July 7 - Donald Trump, then U.S. President, suggests a TikTok ban to punish China for the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 20 - Australia scrutinises TikTok for risks of potential foreign interference, sources say. Days later Australia says it has found no evidence to show it should restrict TikTok. July 29 - Japan's ruling party urges government to take steps to limit TikTok use, concerned that user data may end up in Chinese government hands, public broadcaster NHK reports.

July 31 - Trump says he plans to ban TikTok in the United States within 24 hours. He then issues executive order banning transactions with TikTok and ByteDance, starting in 45 days. Aug. 2 - Microsoft announces it is exploring a purchase of TikTok's U.S., Canadian, Australian and New Zealand services.

Aug. 8 - Sources say Twitter held preliminary negotiations about an acquisition of TikTok's U.S. operations. Aug. 12 - ByteDance says is in talks with India's Reliance for an investment in TikTok.

Aug. 14 - Trump orders ByteDance to divest its interest in TikTok's U.S. operations within 90 days. Aug. 18 - Oracle joins some ByteDance investors in pursuing a bid for TikTok's operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, sources say.

Aug. 20 - TikTok removes 380,000 videos in the U.S. for violating hate speech policy. Aug. 23 - TikTok sues the U.S. administration over Trump's executive order banning transactions with the app.

Aug. 27 - Walmart says it is joining Microsoft in a bid for TikTok's U.S. assets. Sept. 14 - ByteDance picks Oracle over Microsoft as its partner in a bid to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

Sept. 17 - ByteDance says China will have to approve its proposed deal with Oracle for its TikTok app. Sept. 17 - ByteDance plans a U.S. IPO of TikTok Global, a new company that will operate the video app, should its deal with Oracle get cleared by the U.S. government, sources say.

Sept. 18 - Trump administration says it will ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores from Sept. 21. Sept. 20 - Trump says he has blessed Oracle's deal with TikTok, with Walmart taking a 7.5% stake in TikTok Global.

Sept. 21 - ByteDance and Oracle issue conflicting statements over the terms of the agreement. Sept. 27 - U.S. judge temporarily blocks Trump order to bar Apple and Google from offering TikTok for download.

Oct. 9 - Pakistan blocks TikTok for failing to filter out indecent content, lifting the ban 10 days later after TikTok agrees to moderate accounts. Oct. 26 - ByteDance is in talks with investment banks to list Douyin in Hong Kong, sources say.

Nov. 5 - ByteDance is in early talks to raise a new round of financing that will value it at $180 billion, sources say. Nov. 10 - Nov. 26 - ByteDance challenges Trump's order to divest TikTok, and is granted extensions.

2021 Jan. 19 - ByteDance launches mobile payment service Douyin Pay in China.

Jan. 27 - ByteDance to cut its 2,000-plus India team. Feb. 2 - Douyin sues Tencent for monopolistic behaviour, intensifying an ongoing feud between the two.

March 5 - ByteDance working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources say. March 11 - Pakistan blocks TikTok again, lifting curbs on April 16.

March 17 - TikTok may launch a group-chat feature in 2021, sources say. March 22 - ByteDance agrees to buy Moonton, in a deal that sources say values the gaming studio at around $4 billion. A few weeks later it buys C4games.

March 24 - ByteDance hires Xiaomi executive Shouzi Chew for newly-created chief finance officer role. April 23 - ByteDance says has no imminent plans for an IPO.

April 30 - TikTok says Shouzi Chew will be its new CEO.

