PVR provides support programme for employees amid COVID

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:36 IST
Multiplex chain PVR Ltd on Thursday said it is covering the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees and their dependents numbering around 10,000 across India as part of measures to help its employees tide over the second wave of the pandemic.

Under its employee support programme, PVR said it is also providing medical assistance and supplies, food delivery, 24x7 Call Centre, hospitalisation and ambulance services.

Commenting on the initiatives, PVR Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli said,''...this pandemic's impact on the lives of our employees and their families is a personal crisis more than anything. Health and safety of our employees are of utmost priority, and therefore, we introduced the comprehensive employee support care package with a free vaccine for all employees and their dependents.'' With the government's focus on nationwide vaccination, he said conditions will improve certainly and being direct service providers, the company needs to ensure complete safety of customers along with the employees.

''On immediate priority, we are extending medical, logistical and financial support with an on-ground covid response team at local levels,'' Bijli added.

As part of the ongoing COVID-19 relief measures, the company said it is providing assistance on the availability of oxygen concentrators (OC) across 10 cities in India -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi and Chandigarh, to its employees through a call centre. Once the OC is allocated, an employee would be allowed to use it for a maximum of three days.

PVR said it has also set up a medicine bank to help employee/dependents suffering from COVID-19 find essential (OTC/prescribed) medicines in 70 cities with the help of its local covid response teams.

The company said it is also assisting employees in getting food delivered to COVID positive family members to their locations across 70 cities through a call centre.

