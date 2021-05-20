UP: One killed in explosion while making firecrackers

One person was killed while another sustained burn injuries in an explosion that took place while they were making firecrackers near Dera Banjare village here on Thursday, police said.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident in a fireworks factory on Aliganj-Mainpuri road, police reached the spot and found two people in a critical condition, Inspector Ashok Kumar, in charge of Aliganj police station, said.

While 45-year-old Raj Bahadur died on the spot, Wasim (32) was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Although Wasim's father, Shafik Ansari, has a license for making firecrackers the matter is being examined, Kumar said, adding that it is being investigated as to why these firecrackers were being manufactured now.

The cause of the explosion is also being investigated, he said.

