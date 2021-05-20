Left Menu

UP: One killed in explosion while making firecrackers

PTI | Etah | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:40 IST
UP: One killed in explosion while making firecrackers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed while another sustained burn injuries in an explosion that took place while they were making firecrackers near Dera Banjare village here on Thursday, police said.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident in a fireworks factory on Aliganj-Mainpuri road, police reached the spot and found two people in a critical condition, Inspector Ashok Kumar, in charge of Aliganj police station, said.

While 45-year-old Raj Bahadur died on the spot, Wasim (32) was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Although Wasim's father, Shafik Ansari, has a license for making firecrackers the matter is being examined, Kumar said, adding that it is being investigated as to why these firecrackers were being manufactured now.

The cause of the explosion is also being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If you do piecemeal investigation, it will keep biting you on backside: Vaughan to CA

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has described Cricket Australias probe into the 2018 ball-tampering controversy as a piecemeal investigation, saying it has left many questions unanswered and will keep coming back to bite the governin...

German army officer on trial for planning attack posing as Syrian refugee

A young German army officer went on trial on Thursday accused of planning to attack one or more politicians while posing as an Syrian asylum seeker to try to whip up anger against migrants.In a case that rattled the government in Berlin whe...

Tanla Delivers Record Breaking 20-21, Operating Profit Jumps 134%

Hyderabad, Telangana, India Business Wire India Tanla Platforms Limited, Indias largest CPaaS provider, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2021 in comparison with the same periods of the previou...

Fire breaks out in ESI hospital in west Delhi, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the ESI hospital in West Delhis Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.No injury has been reported, they said.A call was received around 1.16 pm that a fire has broken out on the second floor of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021