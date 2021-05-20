Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:41 IST
Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, free service period till Jun 30

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday said it has extended warranty and free service period for its customers till June 30 in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Standard warranty cases expiring between April 15 and May 31, 2021, will be honoured up to June 30, while claims related to advance assurance extended warranty or motor insurance (by Daimler Financial Services Insurance) lapsed within the same time period can be reported till June 30, 2021, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said it is also providing protection against lapsed service and with missed scheduled annual service from April 15 up to May 31, to be honoured up to June 30, 2021, without affecting warranty benefits.

''However, customers should ensure servicing of their vehicles before June 30,'' it added.

“In the current challenging situation, it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles.

“Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams' ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle-free vehicle ownership,'' Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

The company also said it is offering customers an extra period to purchase an extended warranty if the vehicle's standard warranty period of 3 years is expiring between April 15 and May 31 by calling the nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership before June 30, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

