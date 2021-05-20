Dozee Launches the MillionICU Initiative to Upgrade Critical Care Infrastructure in Government Hospitals of India

Aims to install more than 50,000 Step-Down ICU beds across India by end of 2021 Bengaluru, 20 May 2021: Dozee, a pioneer in Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions announced the launch of MillionICU, an initiative to address the massive shortage of ICU beds and staff in public hospitals. The initiative will raise funds to upgrade normal beds in government hospitals across India into Step-Down ICUs, using Dozee’s contactless sensor, in under 5 minutes and enable remote & central monitoring of patients at ward level. The initiative will enable the hospitals to tide over the current COVID-19 crisis in the short-term and bring about a rapid, long-term transformation in India’s public healthcare infrastructure. The company has set an audacious goal of installing 50,000 step-down ICU beds across India in the next 6 months and take it to 1 Million in the next 3 years. The initiative has already benefited 25 such hospitals across 15 districts with more than 10,000 patients being monitored and having saved 25000+ nursing hours. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the abysmal state of healthcare systems in India. Limited number of ICU beds, hospitals, debilitating medical infrastructure, shortage of trained medical staff has left the country gasping for breath. As of December 2020, India had 80,583 ICU beds for a population of more than 1.3 billion people. According to the health ministry estimates (April 2020), there were about 35,700 ICU beds in government hospitals of which 17,850 were ventilator beds which is about 25.87 ICU beds per one million people in government hospitals. India has around 9.26 lakh doctors and less than 20,000 of these are trained in pulmonology, anaesthesiology, critical care and emergency medicine. According to experts and doctors, the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse and India will need an extra 500,000 ICU beds, 200,000 nurses and 150,000 doctors in the next one year. Emergency medical and critical care systems in India are suffering from lack of essential resources, overload and severe working conditions. The MillionICU initiative is an effort to leapfrog the critical health infrastructure and empower the government hospitals with step-down ICU beds. The initiative will dramatically increase the number of HDUs with centralized patient monitoring in these hospitals and make critical care more easily accessible and available to the needy, even in the remotest part of the country. The hospital beds will be installed with Dozee’s contactless sensors featuring an AI-powered triaging system that enables continuous (more than 100 times per hour) and accurate monitoring of a patient’s heart rate, respiratory rate, and other clinical parameters like sleep apnea and myocardial performance metrics without coming in contact with the patient. Dozee will also be setting up a 24x7 Central Monitoring Cell which will enable healthcare staff to monitor multiple patients remotely who were previously monitored manually only every couple of hours. The central monitoring cell helps in saving crucial nursing hours and on an average, Dozee saves around 30 min of nursing time per patient per day. The constant stream of patient data aids the medical staff with early detection of patient deterioration and notifies the care team of any abnormalities before it becomes critical. Custom alerts can be set for every patient, helping doctors optimise treatment plans, focus on deteriorating patients and provide improved proactive care. Dozee’s MillionICU initiative is a bold step towards changing the critical care infrastructure throughout the country. It offers an unique opportunity for government hospitals to use technology to quickly augment the much required HDUs and ICUs. India’s public expenditure on health as a percentage of GDP is a little over 1%, one of the lowest in the world. Lack of medical funds and healthcare infrastructure continue to pose challenges in scaling an effective response against the current crisis. The MillionICU initiative answers to this urgent need of strengthening the long term health infrastructure and making quality healthcare available, accessible and affordable to the vast majority of the population. To donate, please visit: https://www.millionicu.org/ https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/millionicu Supporting Quote Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Cofounder, Dozee “One of the major challenges the Indian healthcare system is facing is shortage of nurses, doctors and ICU beds. Technologies such as Remote Patient Monitoring and AI can help doctors and nurses save valuable hours by prioritising patients based on their needs. The MillionICU campaign is an effort to combat the current situation by providing much needed support to government hospitals in the country. By converting ward beds into step-down ICUs, we aim at upgrading the healthcare infrastructure thereby enabling improved patient outcomes while significantly reducing the load on nurses and doctors.” About Dozee Dozee is India’s First Contactless Remote Health Monitoring Startup that tracks heart health, respiration, sleep quality and stress levels with 98.4% accuracy as compared to medical devices. Dozee’s AI-based module Advanced Health Intelligence, detects early signs of health deterioration by continuously assessing user’s vitals data and conducting a risk analysis. Dozee was started in October 2015 by IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani and has till date raised over INR 19 crore. Launched in July 2019, they have been awarded grants by the GoI’s BIRAC, Sine IIT Bombay, ACT and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The start-up has also filed several patents on detecting and predicting respiratory, cardiac & neurological patterns & providing in-depth analysis of vital signals for early warning of health deterioration. For more details, please visit:https://www.dozee.health/ PWR PWR

