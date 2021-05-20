Left Menu

Britain reforms railways, vows no return to "terrible sandwiches"

"For too long passengers have not had the level of service they deserve," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. The privatisation of Britain's railways split the trains from the tracks, with private companies awarded contracts to operator services while infrastructure was managed by what eventually became state-owned Network Rail.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:51 IST
Britain reforms railways, vows no return to "terrible sandwiches"
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain will create a new public railway operator called Great British Railways (GBR) in the biggest reform in a quarter of a century of a network plagued by expensive fares, packed commuter carriages, and blunders over timetables. After the privatization of British Rail from 1994-1997, the rail sector was fragmented into a bewildering array of different companies, fares, and bosses - often leaving passengers angry at the poor service.

The first stage of the multi-year plan will see flexible season tickets introduced next month to cater for increased working at home that has become the norm for many commuters during the coronavirus lockdown. "I want the ticketing to be straightforward and simple and we won't be going back to the days of British Rail with terrible sandwiches and all the rest of it," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The government said passengers had been let down by the current structure which often made it impossible to identify who was to blame for poor service. "For too long passengers have not had the level of service they deserve," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

The privatization of Britain's railways split the trains from the tracks, with private companies awarded contracts to operator services while infrastructure was managed by what eventually became state-owned Network Rail. The changes led to increased investment and a surge in passenger numbers. But state subsidies also rose despite higher ticket prices.

Under the reforms, GBR will own and maintain rail infrastructure and collect and set fares. It will contract private companies to run services under its banner. The plans were already in train before COVID-19, but the pandemic has upended commuting, slashing ticket revenue. The government has spent around 12 billion pounds ($17 billion) to keep services running during the pandemic.

The flexible season tickets will offer travel on eight days in a 28-day period. The government also said it would eradicate uncomfortable "ironing-board seating", and make efforts to ensure fewer repetitious and annoying pre-recorded announcements on services.

Tickets will be sold by a new GBR website, a change that hit the shares of Trainline, a ticket seller which also runs ticketing operations for some operators. Its shares were trading down 24% at 0915 GMT.

Train operator FirstGroup welcomed the changes as it agreed on new two-year contracts for its South Western Railway and TransPennine Express services. "We have long called for this transition to a new contract structure with a far better balance of risk and reward," Chief Executive Matthew Gregory said.

($1 = 0.70 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modify guidelines to compensate more people: UP govt to state EC on teachers' deaths during panchayat poll duty

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suggested the state Election Commission to modify its guidelines so that more people, including teachers and shiksha mitras, who died due to COVID-19 during the panchayat poll duty could be given com...

Priyanka Gandhi urges Yogi Adityanath to provide relief to middle class amid COVID-19 second wave

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has suggested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fix the cost of treatment at private hospitals and take welfare measures to bring relief to the middle class affected amid second...

S.Korea says to run mix-and-match trial of COVID-19 vaccines

South Korea on Thursday said it will conduct a clinical trial that mixes COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by AstraZeneca Plc with those from Pfizer Inc and others.The decision comes as a growing number of countries look into using different...

If you do piecemeal investigation, it will keep biting you on backside: Vaughan to CA

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has described Cricket Australias probe into the 2018 ball-tampering controversy as a piecemeal investigation, saying it has left many questions unanswered and will keep coming back to bite the governin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021