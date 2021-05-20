Left Menu

CNH Industrial sets up task force to support employees during COVID 19 pandemic

CNH Industrial which produces agricultural equipment (New Holland and Case IH) and construction equipment (CASE) has undertaken a host of preventive measures to combat COVID-19 including daily temperature checking, maintaining social distancing, compulsory registration on the Arogya Setu app, provision of safety gear including masks, gloves and eye-protection along with daily regular sanitization at all their facilities.

CNH Industrial sets up task force to support employees during COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): CNH Industrial which produces agricultural equipment (New Holland and Case IH) and construction equipment (CASE) has undertaken a host of preventive measures to combat COVID-19 including daily temperature checking, maintaining social distancing, compulsory registration on the Arogya Setu app, provision of safety gear including masks, gloves and eye-protection along with daily regular sanitization at all their facilities. Besides these regular precautionary procedures, what sets CNH Industrial apart are the additional measures undertaken to safeguard the health and safety of employees.

"We are monitoring the situation at our locations on a real-time basis, to provide timely support to our employees in case of illness and hospitalization. We are also making arrangements for all our employees to get vaccinated as per availability. Once this is complete, we aim to make vaccination a mandatory requisite for entering our facilities to ensure a safe work environment," said Raunak Varma, Country Manager, CNH Industrial India & SAARC. Insurance for employees and their immediate families for COVID infection -Financial support of Rs 50,000 for employees tested positive or home quarantined. Home Care Coverage of INR 20,000 for all employees and their families per instance. They also have a tie up with Apollo Hospitals with 24x7 medical consultation helpline number for employees. It includes a dedicated task force to track infected employees, coordinate with hospitals, arrange for beds (both ICU and general) help in procuring medicine, oxygen, etc.

They source Oxygen Concentrators from their global counterparts in China and Italy to manage the current oxygen crunch in India while maintaining 50 per cent attendance norms as per government directives. Heads of Departments keep tabs on health-related issues amongst employees and their families while COVID Marshalls are deployed in the factory and other areas to maintain social distancing. As part of COVID-19 CSR Relief Intervention, the company has donated one lakh surgical masks and 50,000 bottles (100ml) of hand sanitizers to various district administrations. They have donated six sets of tractors and sprayers majorly to municipal corporations that are in charge of sanitization.

