Left Menu

EU ministers seek to cement trade ties with Biden team

European Union and US top trade officials on Thursday will seek to further cement recent advances in settling some key differences that have soured trans-Atlantic relations over the past few years.EU trade ministers will have a virtual meeting with US trade representative Katherine Tai in the wake of breakthroughs in the longstanding dispute over airplane production subsidies and a fight over steel tariffs.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:20 IST
EU ministers seek to cement trade ties with Biden team

European Union and US top trade officials on Thursday will seek to further cement recent advances in settling some key differences that have soured trans-Atlantic relations over the past few years.

EU trade ministers will have a virtual meeting with US trade representative Katherine Tai in the wake of breakthroughs in the longstanding dispute over airplane production subsidies and a fight over steel tariffs. “It is spring here in Brussels and there is a spirit of optimism,'' German Trade Minster Peter Altmaier said. It stood in sharp contrast with the four years of divisive relations under President Donald Trump. U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the EU next month seeking to further increase cooperation on anything from battling the COVID-19 pandemic and confronting a surging China as a disruptive rival.

“We have the chance to put global trade policy on a new footing,” Altmaier said. Germany's optimism was boosted further when the Biden administration on Wednesday spared the German company overseeing a natural gas pipeline from Russia into the EU, underscoring how Biden wants to mend relations with a key ally that were unsettled during the Trump administration.

Even if Germany is the juggernaut of the EU's economies, France is its strategic partner in dealing with Washington, and French Foreign Trade Minister Franck Riester equally lauded “the very positive signals coming from the United States.” And the European Union has done its part too. Just on Monday, it hit the pause button and temporarily suspended some upcoming measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute. With it, the bloc wouldn't increase some tariffs targeting U.S products, including Harley-Davidson motocycles and bourbon. And they agree to address together the global steel and aluminum excess capacity, where they see China as a common adversary. It already followed the four-month suspension of tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Founder of TikTok's Chinese owner stepping down as CEO

The founder of TikToks Chinese owner said Thursday he will give up his job as CEO to focus on longer-term initiatives, a step that comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will force the sale of the popular short video s...

Current COVID vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

COVID-19 vaccines currently being deployed in the fight against the pandemic in Europe appear able to protect against all variants that are circulating and causing concern, the World Health Organizations regional director said on Thursday. ...

Fire breaks out in ESI hospital in west Delhi, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the ESI hospital in West Delhis Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.No injury has been reported, they said.A call was received around 1.16 pm that a fire has broken out on the second floor of...

Modify guidelines to compensate more people: UP govt to state EC on teachers' deaths during panchayat poll duty

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suggested the state Election Commission to modify its guidelines so that more people, including teachers and shiksha mitras, who died due to COVID-19 during the panchayat poll duty could be given com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021