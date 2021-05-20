Left Menu

Dubai government sponsors AIBC Dubai summit in strong show of support

In addition to issuing the AIBC UAE - Dubai Summit with a permit for its upcoming conference, which is to be held this May, on the 25th and 26th at the InterContinental Dubai - Festival City, the Government of Dubai has also written to express their strong support, saying that they welcomed the event.

In addition to issuing the AIBC UAE - Dubai Summit with a permit for its upcoming conference, which is to be held this May, on the 25th and 26th at the InterContinental Dubai - Festival City, the Government of Dubai has also written to express their strong support, saying that they welcomed the event. In an official letter, the government spoke of their delight that the AIBC Summit had chosen Dubai as host city for the super show, saying that Dubai was 'located within one of the safest countries in the world and with unrivalled connectivity to all corners of the globe.'

They went on to say that Dubai was an ideal destination for the AIBC Dubai event, and that it was a location where 'you will find all the infrastructure, expertise, and support your organisation requires'. Dubai Business Events - the Official Convention Bureau, and a division of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, which offers a wide array of free-of-charge services, including professional guidance and advice when planning an event, will support the show, promoting the summit in Dubai, facilitating connections, and performing a traditional Ayala welcome performance at the summit opening. It will also issue Dubai visitor guides and city maps for all delegates.

Eman Pulis, AIBC founder, said: "Our efforts, in the midst of a pandemic, paid off. The UAE is at the forefront in embracing blockchain technology. Dubai's friendly people, blockchain and financial ecosystem, tourist attractions and connectivity make it an ideal host city for AIBC. "I can't wait for some riveting discussions on stage and to witness deals worth millions between exhibitors and delegates come May 25th."

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

