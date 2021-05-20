Left Menu

Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore canceled due to pandemic

"In Singapore there has been a rise in local cases, recently introduced new restrictions, and the prospect of further tightening cannot be ruled out – all of which creates uncertainty," it said. "Taken together these various factors mean that holding an in-person Shangri-La Dialogue this year has become unviable." A wide range of defence ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from Asia, North America, the Middle East and Europe had confirmed their attendance. Attendees of the 2019 event included China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and then-acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:59 IST
Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore canceled due to pandemic

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been canceled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the host country.

This year's event, which is arranged by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), was scheduled to take place from June 4–5. The forum has typically attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

The global COVID-19 situation has recently deteriorated, with the rise of infectious new virus variants, IISS said. "In Singapore there has been a rise in local cases, recently introduced new restrictions, and the prospect of further tightening cannot be ruled out – all of which creates uncertainty," it said.

"Taken together these various factors mean that holding an in-person Shangri-La Dialogue this year has become unviable." A wide range of defence ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from Asia, North America, the Middle East and Europe had confirmed their attendance.

Attendees of the 2019 event included China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and then-acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was to attend the summit this year.

Singapore has in recent days imposed some of the tightest restrictions since it exited a lockdown last year to combat a spike in local infections. The IISS move comes three days after the World Economic Forum canceled its annual meeting due to be held in Singapore this year.

IISS will plan the return of the full in-person Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) in the middle of next year. The 2020 edition was also canceled due to the pandemic. Singapore's defence ministry said it supported the decision to cancel, calling it regretful but the responsible course.

"The cancellation of the SLD in no way reflects any reduced commitment to dialogue and engagement to ensure peace and stability in Asia and beyond," the ministry said, adding it will "find alternative and safer avenues for these important goals".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people ...

On Ceuta border, a window to a better life opens - and then closes

Weary of his hand-to-mouth existence in a poverty-stricken Moroccan town, Yasser El-Shada thought his route to a better life had opened up this week when controls at the border with Ceuta, a Spanish enclave just down the road, appeared to e...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims drop further below 500,000

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, suggesting job growth picked up this month, though companies still are desperate for workers. Initial claims for state unemployment...

UK to reunify national rail network under government control

Britain plans to bring the national rail network back under government control, reversing one of the most controversial elements of the privatization drive carried out by the Conservative governments of the 1980s and 90s.Under plans announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021