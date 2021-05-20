Left Menu

EasyJet readies 90% of fleet despite summer doubts

EasyJet said it was poised to ramp up summer flight schedules with an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but the low-cost airline warned that late announcement of travel rules reduced visibility as it reported a wider half-year loss.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:17 IST
EasyJet readies 90% of fleet despite summer doubts
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

EasyJet said it was poised to ramp up summer flight schedules with an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but the low-cost airline warned that late announcement of travel rules reduced visibility as it reported a wider half-year loss. EasyJet expects to operate about 15% of pre-crisis capacity in the current April-June quarter, it said on Thursday, before returning furloughed crews for a much-anticipated summer surge.

"We have the ability to flex up quickly to operate 90% of our current fleet over the peak summer period to match demand," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in the airline's results statement. As the peak season approaches, travel firms are pushing governments to drop quarantines and other curbs for vaccinated passengers and lower-risk destinations.

Britain's "green list" of unrestricted countries is up for review in the coming weeks, but the government has warned that the highly contagious coronavirus variant first detected in India may yet slow the pace of reopening. EasyJet's pretax loss widened to 701 million pounds ($990 million) in the six months ending March 31, from 193 million in the year-earlier period affected only partially by the pandemic. Revenue fell 90% to 240 million pounds on a similarly sharp decline in passenger numbers to 4.1 million.

Underlining the summer doubts, the airline gave no firm capacity plan for its July-September fourth quarter. "Given the continued level of short-term uncertainty it would not be appropriate to provide any further financial guidance," it said. The carrier said its cost-cutting program was on track to save 500 million pounds this year.

EasyJet's shares, which have risen 18% since the start of 2021, were down 1.5% at 1118 GMT. Conditions are nonetheless ripe for a summer rebound. European Union states agreed on Wednesday to ease restrictions on vaccinated visitors, boosting recovery hopes.

Pending deployment of the EU's digital health pass, Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said, the announcement was "an important step to opening up EU air travel and should support easyJet's and other EU airlines' share prices." EasyJet said it had added more than 105,000 seats - many to Portugal - within 24 hours of publication of the UK green list, which triggered a bookings spike.

"We know there is pent-up demand," CEO Lundgren said. ($1 = 0.7087 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people ...

On Ceuta border, a window to a better life opens - and then closes

Weary of his hand-to-mouth existence in a poverty-stricken Moroccan town, Yasser El-Shada thought his route to a better life had opened up this week when controls at the border with Ceuta, a Spanish enclave just down the road, appeared to e...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims drop further below 500,000

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, suggesting job growth picked up this month, though companies still are desperate for workers. Initial claims for state unemployment...

UK to reunify national rail network under government control

Britain plans to bring the national rail network back under government control, reversing one of the most controversial elements of the privatization drive carried out by the Conservative governments of the 1980s and 90s.Under plans announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021