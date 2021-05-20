Left Menu

EIB to finance construction of Serbian section of natural gas interconnector

The €25 million loans from the EIB, the bank of the European Union, will enable the diversification of Serbia’s energy supply and strengthen energy networks in South-East Europe.

EIB | Belgrade | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:30 IST
EIB to finance construction of Serbian section of natural gas interconnector
The EIB loan complements a €49.5 million EU grant (from the Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance – IPA II) for this project, which is on the fourth list of Projects of Common Interest. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will finance the construction of the Serbian section of a 171 km natural gas interconnector between Serbia and Bulgaria. The €25 million loans from the EIB, the bank of the European Union, will enable the diversification of Serbia's energy supply and strengthen energy networks in South-East Europe. It will also support faster integration of the region into the EU energy market, improve competition and ultimately attract more investment. The EIB loan complements a €49.5 million EU grant (from the Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance – IPA II) for this project, which is on the fourth list of Projects of Common Interest.

"The European Investment Bank is supporting the energy transition in Serbia and around the world. As part of the EIB energy lending policy agreed in 2019, we committed to supporting a few select gas projects already under appraisal, before moving to renewables-only lending from the end of 2021. That is why the EIB is pleased to provide €25 million to back the construction of the Serbian side of this interconnector, a priority project for the European Union and the Central and South-Eastern Europe Energy Connectivity (CESEC) initiative, contributing to a strong, prosperous and developing Serbia, a goal shared within Team Europe. With this investment we confirm the importance of supporting the energy transition in Serbia and the whole region," said Lilyana Pavlova, the EIB Vice-President responsible for lending operations in Serbia.

Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia and Minister of Energy, Development and Environmental Protection Zorana Mihajlović stated: "Signing the loan agreement with the EIB, along with the previously approved EU grant, practically finalises the financial framework for the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnection. After the diversification of gas routes, Serbia's goal is to also achieve the diversification of suppliers. The Niš-Dimitrovgrad gas pipeline, for which construction should start this year so that the pipeline can become operational by 2023, will enable Serbia to be supplied with natural gas from other suppliers – from LNG terminals in Greece, from the TAP and TANAP gas pipelines that are part of the Southern Gas Corridor, and possibly from the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline, with gas from the Leviathan field (Cyprus and Israel). The construction of the Niš-Dimitrovgrad gas pipeline will significantly increase the energy security of not only Serbia but also the whole region."

Serbian Minister of Finance Siniša Mali stated: "Investments in infrastructure are of great importance for Serbia, specifically in the energy sector because they contribute to the security of gas supply and the diversification of supply routes and suppliers. The Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector is very significant in this context and we, therefore, express our gratitude to the European Investment Bank for helping us to conclude the financial arrangements for this project today. These kinds of projects normally contribute to higher economic growth, which is particularly important amid the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. That is why Serbia has provided substantial funds for the public investment budget, which has reached a record level of 7.2% of GDP."

The Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia Ambassador Sem Fabrizi underlined: "This is a big step forward towards the realisation of a high priority project, which has several far-reaching objectives: increasing diversification and security of energy supply in Serbia; strengthening regional cooperation to contribute to a well-balanced socio-economic development and pursuing energy transition and healthier environment. I welcome this project also as a key part of the wider Serbia's strategy to complete the ongoing liberalisation of the gas sector, an important commitment to further advancing Serbia in accession negotiations with the EU".

To date, the EIB has invested over €672 million in the energy sector in the Western Balkans. In combination with EU funds, the EU bank provides strong and long-term financial support to the countries in the region and facilitates a shift to more energy-efficient and diverse resources. This project helps decrease dependence on one supplier and creates a more competitive energy market. The project received JASPERS technical assistance during the preparation phase, which included the review of the EU grant application.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people ...

On Ceuta border, a window to a better life opens - and then closes

Weary of his hand-to-mouth existence in a poverty-stricken Moroccan town, Yasser El-Shada thought his route to a better life had opened up this week when controls at the border with Ceuta, a Spanish enclave just down the road, appeared to e...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims drop further below 500,000

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, suggesting job growth picked up this month, though companies still are desperate for workers. Initial claims for state unemployment...

UK to reunify national rail network under government control

Britain plans to bring the national rail network back under government control, reversing one of the most controversial elements of the privatization drive carried out by the Conservative governments of the 1980s and 90s.Under plans announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021