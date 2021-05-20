Left Menu

Take extra care, ensure market processes are not undermined: Sitharaman to CCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:44 IST
Take extra care, ensure market processes are not undermined: Sitharaman to CCI

The Competition Commission of India should take ''extra care'' and ensure that no ''omission or commission'' result in undermining of market processes as businesses look for revival after the pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual event to commemorate the 12th annual day of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the minister also appreciated the efforts taken by the regulator over the years and urged it to continue with a pro-active approach.

The CCI has the mandate to ensure fair competition in the market across sectors and also has powers to clamp down on anti-competitive practices.

''I would also want to just mention, not in a left-handed way but certainly mention that knowingly or unknowingly, no omission or commission should result in the market process getting undermined.

''... Competition Commission will ensure that market process should never get undermined because it is very critical considering the post-pandemic revival. It is going to meet with so many challenges even otherwise,'' Sitharaman said.

Noting that the year 2020 was extraordinary and challenging, 2021 is proving to be equally challenging, the finance minister said that after the pandemic, companies are going to be scrambling to somehow stimulate themselves and try to grow.

''So, extra care should be (taken). I am sure you are doing that, I am only reminding you because getting into your teens now is going to have new challenges as any teenager would have. You as a Competition Commission have very wise heads... wisdom will overcome the challenges of teenage growth pangs,'' she noted.

The comments also come at a time when businesses are facing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has also significantly hit overall economic growth.

Sitharaman, who is also at the helm of the corporate affairs ministry, stressed that the CCI should be pro-actively taking up a lot of things in order to be ''ahead of the curve'' as well as make sure that market conditions are kept sacrosanct.

''I think it is important that legitimate claims of companies even as they try to recover are heard patiently and the Commission rises from its usual role of keeping the letter and spirit of the (Competition) Act intact,'' she said.

Sitharaman added that it is also important that the Commission ''sees how proactively it can engage with companies so that stimulus is also given by virtue of the way in which you will look at revival of companies''.

Appreciating efforts of the CCI to draw best global practices, she said about 1,100 cases have been undertaken, particularly focusing on mergers and aquisitions (M&As).

''All over the globe, you'll find there is an inclination towards greater merging and also acquiring companies, all driven towards scaling up of operations.

''So, it is good that you're going through rigorously M&As (of) so many different companies because it tells so many experiences which will be important to see how they align with the Competition Act itself,'' she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur urged the CCI to be nimble and change itself with the changing market dynamics.

In these uncertain times, Thakur said the challenge is not only to accelerate economic growth but also to ensure that the steps towards recovery do not irreversibly alter market dynamics.

The stimulus package has provided strong impetus to various crucial sectors of the Indian economy, he added.

CCI Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta said the Commission has reviewed more than 1,100 cases of anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position across diverse sectors.

''Pragmatic application of competition law is of particular importance in moments of crisis to ensure that market failures are avoided and economic recovery is fast and sustained,'' he noted.

According to him, the regulator also took a balanced approach in its enforcement decisions focusing on faster market corrections and a nuanced view in levying penalties, particularly for MSMEs, considering their financial distress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mother, son found dead at home in northeast Delhi

A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Umlesh 56 and Ashok 29. They stayed on the first floor and ran a general store on...

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopias parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board NEBE said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Sh...

Court deals Ghosn costly blow in his case against Nissan-Mitsubishi

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros 6.1 million in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal bat...

UK to reunify national rail network under government control

Britain plans to bring the national rail network back under government control, reversing one of the most controversial elements of the privatization drive carried out by the Conservative governments of the 1980s and 90s.Under plans announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021