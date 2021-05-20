13 killed, over 30 injured as bus overturns in Pak's Sindh province

Left Menu

At least 13 people were killed and over 30 others injured when an overloaded speeding passenger bus overturned in Pakistans Sindh province on Thursday, police said. According to Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel, the bus, which was en route to Karachi from Multan, overturned in the Kalar Goth area of Rohri city after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
At least 13 people were killed and over 30 others injured when an overloaded speeding passenger bus overturned in Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday, police said.

According to Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel, the bus, which was en route to Karachi from Multan, overturned in the Kalar Goth area of Rohri city after the driver lost control over the vehicle. At least 13 passengers were killed and over 30 were injured in the accident, he said, adding that the victims were shifted to nearby hospitals in Rohri and Pano Aqil. The majority of the victims belonged to Multan who after the Eid holidays were going back to their workplaces in Karachi, officials said.

The bus was overloaded in clear violation of the coronavirus restrictions, which allowed only 50 percent occupancy in public vehicles, they said. Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to reckless driving by untrained drivers and faulty vehicles.

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured last month when a bus collided with a tractor in Sindh's Larkana district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

