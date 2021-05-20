Left Menu

TCI Express shares zoom nearly 17 pc after strong March quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:36 IST
TCI Express shares zoom nearly 17 pc after strong March quarter earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of logistics firm TCI Express on Thursday zoomed nearly 17 per cent after the firm reported a 123.9 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 31.

The stock rallied 16.84 per cent to close at Rs 1,258.80 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 19.99 per cent to Rs 1,292.80 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, it jumped 16.74 per cent to close at Rs 1,265.

TCI Express on Wednesday reported a 123.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 42.57 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.01 crore in the year-ago period, TCI Express said in a filing to the BSE.

Its net sales in January-March 2021 increased to Rs 279.80 crore, compared with Rs 237.94 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

''The fourth quarter of the financial year 2021 was the one of the best quarter, as the company delivered growth in revenues coupled with significant improvement in margins and profitability, TCI Express Ltd Managing Director Chander Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021