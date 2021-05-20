Left Menu

LSE, Reuters in talks following dispute over news website paywall

The LSE bought financial news and information business Refinitiv, formerly a division of Thomson Reuters. It pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes on Refinitiv terminals.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:45 IST
LSE, Reuters in talks following dispute over news website paywall

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Thursday it was in talks with Thomson Reuters Corp over their agreement to distribute news content, following a dispute over whether Reuters News could put up a paywall on its website.

Reuters News, a unit of Thomson Reuters, recently announced plans to start charging customers $34.99 per month for news on its website, Reuters.com. The LSE bought financial news and information business Refinitiv, formerly a division of Thomson Reuters. It pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes on Refinitiv terminals. Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in the LSE.

In a joint statement, the LSE and Thomson Reuters said "there are ongoing and private discussions about our business approach and products." "The foundation of our partnership is strong and we will continue to work together to deliver for all of our customers," the joint statement said.

About half of Reuters News' revenues comes from the Refinitiv agreement in the form of annual payments worth about $325 million, making Refinitiv the media company's biggest customer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021