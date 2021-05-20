Coronavirus: Bar Council of Delhi helps over 2300 lawyers

The Bar Council of Delhi has come to the help of lawyers and their families impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic by extending support ranging from giving cash, grocery kits to providing oxygen cylinders. The BCD said that as a part of one of the most extensive COVID relief drives by any bar associations in the country, it has distributed close to Rs 3.5 crore worth of support so far.

BCD Chairman Ramesh Gupta said that Delhi being the national capital and housing several courts, also has one of the highest number of advocates and that it was natural that the COVID impact here has been one of the harshest.

“The Bar council of Delhi moved fast and set up the war room which has been instrumental in the Covid relief measures and has so far helped close to 2500 of its members in various capacities and continues to do so,” he said.

The BCD said that it has been supporting its members, who are affected by COVID-19, and their immediate family through 'The Bar Council of Delhi, Covid Fund'. According to Manoj K Singh, Chairman, Executive Committee & Spokesperson, BCD, 2287 lawyers till date under home quarantine have been given Rs 15,000 each, while 33 advocates, who were hospitalised and were not covered under insurance, were given Rs 50,000 each.

The facility of 110 oxygen cylinder have been in circulation for home delivery and refilling facility, while 2000 grocery kits, worth Rs 40 lakh, was also distributed to those lawyers and their family members who were in need and in home quarantine, he said.

“To date, 2320 enrolled lawyers and their immediate family has already been benefited, and an amount of Rs 3.59 crore has already been spent towards the cause,” he said.

The council said it will also launch a crowd funding initiative where every fraternity member can come forward and contribute towards this cause so that the covid relief drive keeps going on till the situation is normalized again.

