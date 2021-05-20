Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:12 IST
TN gets consignment of medical oxygen from Odisha
Tamil Nadu received its 10th consignment of medical oxygen on Thursday by rail from Odisha, amid the COVID-19 surge in the southern state.

An Oxygen Express train carrying 29.24 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) arrived at Madukkarai Railway station near here from Rourkela in Odisha, a railway division release said.

Tamil Nadu has received 584.45 MT of oxygen, delivered through 11 trains, so far.

In its fight against the pandemic, Indian Railways helps in transporting the life saving gas to various states to provide treatment to Covid patients.

So far, the Railways has delivered nearly 12,630 MT of LMO in more than 775 tankers to different states across the country which includes Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. PTI NVM ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

