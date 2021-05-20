Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore aid to family of deceased 'corona warrior'

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs one crore to the family of late COVID warrior Sheoji Mishra, a school teacher.Mishra had contracted coronavirus during his COVID duty in RSBV, Kalyanvas on June 4 last year and three days later, he succumbed to the infection.Kejriwal commended Mishra for continuing to serve people till his last breath.Late Shri Sheoji Mishra was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:18 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs one crore to the family of late COVID warrior Sheoji Mishra, a school teacher.

Mishra had contracted coronavirus during his COVID duty in RSBV, Kalyanvas on June 4 last year and three days later, he succumbed to the infection.

Kejriwal commended Mishra for continuing to serve people till his last breath.

''Late Shri Sheoji Mishra was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school. He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID duty last year. I can understand the pain and grief of his family. While we cannot bring him back, I, on behalf of the Delhi government, have provided him with the monetary support of Rs 1 crore,'' said Kejriwal in a statement.

Mishra, a Delhi resident, had joined the service in 1999. He is survived by his wife Saroj Mishra and two sons.

The Delhi government school, in which he worked as an English teacher, was facilitating screening, movements, providing food, and temporary stay (night shelter) to the migrant labourers.

Besides the monetary assistance, Kejriwal also assured the family of a job for Mishra's elder son by the Delhi government.

''His elder son is preparing for a job, and the Delhi government will provide his elder son with a job. We will also stand beside them in any assistance that they shall need in the future,'' he said.

