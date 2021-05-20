93,000 centres in UP villages to help people register for vaccination

More than 93,000 service centres have been made functional in Uttar Pradesh to help people of rural areas register for vaccination, the government said on Thursday.

The 'Jan Suvida Kendra' (common service centres) have been started as people in villages are facing issues registering themselves online on the COWIN portal, a government spokesperson said.

The service will be provided free of cost and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard, he said, adding the move would help in speeding up vaccination in the state.

