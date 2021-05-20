Left Menu

93,000 centres in UP villages to help people register for vaccination

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:30 IST
93,000 centres in UP villages to help people register for vaccination
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 93,000 service centres have been made functional in Uttar Pradesh to help people of rural areas register for vaccination, the government said on Thursday.

The 'Jan Suvida Kendra' (common service centres) have been started as people in villages are facing issues registering themselves online on the COWIN portal, a government spokesperson said.

The service will be provided free of cost and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard, he said, adding the move would help in speeding up vaccination in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021