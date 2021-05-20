93,000 centres in UP villages to help people register for vaccination

More than 93,000 existing service centres in Uttar Pradesh will now on help people of rural areas register themselves for the vaccination process, the state government said on Thursday.

People in villages have been facing issues registering themselves online on the COWIN portal, a government spokesperson said, adding that now they can physically visit 'Jan Suvida Kendra' (common service centres) to apply for the vaccine. The service will be provided free of cost and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard, he said, adding the move would help in speeding up vaccination in the state.

